Waterloo Region selling Cambridge land to bolster affordable housing project

The Region of Waterloo is hoping to sell two plots of land in Cambridge to help make an affordable housing project a reality.

The region has put the properties at 95 Elgin Street North and 36 Lauris Avenue on the market with plans to use the proceeds from the sales to improve an upcoming affordable housing development at 30 Lauris Avenue.

The upcoming development is expected to include 106 homes, with at least 30 per cent of the units earmarked for affordable housing for a minimum of 30 years.

In a news release, the region said all three properties are within a well-established neighbourhood close to schools and other amenities.

The region will start accepting proposals for the 30 Lauris Avenue development this fall.