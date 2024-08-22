KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo Region selling Cambridge land to bolster affordable housing project

    File photo. (CTV Kitchener) File photo. (CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    The Region of Waterloo is hoping to sell two plots of land in Cambridge to help make an affordable housing project a reality.

    The region has put the properties at 95 Elgin Street North and 36 Lauris Avenue on the market with plans to use the proceeds from the sales to improve an upcoming affordable housing development at 30 Lauris Avenue.

    The upcoming development is expected to include 106 homes, with at least 30 per cent of the units earmarked for affordable housing for a minimum of 30 years.

    In a news release, the region said all three properties are within a well-established neighbourhood close to schools and other amenities.

    The region will start accepting proposals for the 30 Lauris Avenue development this fall.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News