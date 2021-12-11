Waterloo Region says ‘strong probability’ hockey tournament outbreaks linked to Omicron

WATERLOO -

Region of Waterloo Public Health is investigating a number of COVID-19 cases linked to two hockey tournament outbreaks that are believed to be tied to the Omicron variant.

In a release issued Saturday morning, public health officials said 11 COVID-19 cases are linked to a hockey tournament in London, Ont., that was attended by the Hespeler Shamrocks hockey team, while 20 COVID-19 cases are linked to another hockey tournament in the Ajax-Markham area that was attended by the Cambridge Roadrunners.

Officials said there is a “strong probability” that the outbreaks are associated with the Omicron variant.

That is because four of the COVID-19 cases on the Hespeler Shamrocks team and one on the Cambridge Roadrunners team have screened positive for a marker that officials said in the release increases the likelihood that it’s the Omicron variant.

The release said there is also a high number of cases already associated with the outbreaks.

“It is highly likely that the new Omicron variant is already here in Waterloo Region, and we expect that it will spread quickly,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health for the Region of Waterloo.

“We know that the best defense against COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant is to get vaccinated and follow public health precautions. At this time of heightened risk, we are also advising residents to reduce non-essential social contacts.”

All of the hockey players and high-risk contacts have been advised to stay home and quarantine until the test results are available.