Waterloo Region's top doctor reports COVID-19-related death of child under 10
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang confirmed the child's death at the region's weekly COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning.
"The child had underlying health conditions," Wang said. "There were no school-related or childcare-related exposures in this case."
Wang said she is not aware of a younger death reported in Ontario to date, and said this is the first death in the under 10 age group in Waterloo Region. However, she didn't provide any further specifics about the age of the child who died.
She said this is a "rare, tragic circumstance" that serves as a "devastating reminder of the serious nature of this virus."
"This is a heartbreaking loss and I wish to express my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and loved ones," Wang added.
She said case rates are starting to increase locally.
This is developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Western University students to walk out of class in protest of sexual violence
Western University students are set to walk out of classes Friday to protest sexual violence on and around the campus.
