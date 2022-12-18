Waterloo region’s Jewish community celebrates the start of Hanukkah

Sunday is the first day of Hanukkah, and to mark the day, the local Jewish community held a menorah parade and lighting in Waterloo.

As night fell, signaling the start of the eight day holiday, the menorah parade wound through the streets towards Uptown Waterloo where the first candle of the menorah was lit.

“We have to bring that message of light, of light conquering darkness, of a little bit of light being able to dispel a lot of darkness out into the public, out into the street, and that’s what this parade is all about,” said Rabbi Moshe Goldman.

Those taking part in the parade attached menorahs to the tops of their vehicles.

“This started during COVID as a very safe and socially distanced way to celebrate, but we are continuing it because really the people who believe in light have to take it to the streets,” said Rabbi Goldman.

He said anyone who believes in light over darkness has something to celebrate on Hanukkah.

“There’s definitely universal elements to this holiday,” he said.

Hanukkah lasts until Dec. 26.