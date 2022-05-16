Waterloo Region's COVID-19 dashboard will only be updated twice a week
The Region of Waterloo is reducing the frequency of its COVID-19 updates.
Starting Monday, public health will only be updating its online dashboard twice a week.
It had previously shared the latest on COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths five days a week.
The dashboard will now only be updated on Tuesdays and Fridays at 1:30 p.m., and will be current as of midnight the previous day.
The region said in a media release that "due to the changes in the Ministry of Health updated guidance on testing and case, contact and outbreak management, case counts are an underestimate of the actual number of individuals with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region" and "as a result, the information does not provide a full picture of transmission and risk of infection in our community."
