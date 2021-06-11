KITCHENER -- People in Waterloo Region were lining up to head into retail stores and sit on patios as the area moves into Step 1 of Ontario's reopening plan.

Starting Friday at 12:01 a.m., patios could open with four people per table and non-essential retail could allow customers in at 15 per cent capacity. Essential retail stores, which can operate at 25 per cent capacity, no long have restrictions on what they're allowed to sell.

Many stores had long lineups on Friday morning, including around 150 people waiting to get into Marshalls at The Boardwalk. Customers outside the store were excited to go shopping after months on curbside pickup and deliveries.

"For me personally, it's Father's Day is coming, so I have some things to shop for and a few other items I have to get at my favourite store," said Belinda Macklam. "I imagine it'll be a 45-minute wait, but I don't care."

Morty's Pub also had a line up ahead of opening its patio and held a ribbon cutting ceremony ahead of customers sitting down at tables.

"We are happy to bring back our staff, we are happy to see our guests that we have missed so terribly," co-owner Jay Taylor said. "We are just so happy for everyone in our industry. We think today is just a wonderful, great day that we are going to remember for a long time."

Tables need to be at least six feet apart and customers need to stay seated while on the patio.

Business owners are asking people to be patient and kind when returning to stores and restaurants, since many staff members haven't been on the job for several months.