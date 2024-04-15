KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo Region residents among group of 8 celebrating $1M lotto win

    The group of eight won a MAXMILLIONS prize work $1 million in the Feb. 9 LOTTO MAX draw. The winning ticket was purchased at Little Short Store in Bridge Street in Waterloo. The group of eight won a MAXMILLIONS prize work $1 million in the Feb. 9 LOTTO MAX draw. The winning ticket was purchased at Little Short Store in Bridge Street in Waterloo.
    The odds have certainly shone in favour of a group of eight from Waterloo and York regions. The group won a MAXMILLIONS prize work $1 million in the Feb. 9 LOTTO MAX draw.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Little Short Store in Bridge Street in Waterloo.

    The group members are:

    Wandalee Logan of Waterloo

    Jennifer McQuillin of Waterloo

    Krista Winkler of Cambridge

    Kristy Millington of Waterloo

    Nancy Walls of Baden

    Noor Kassim of Waterloo

    Saeid Jafar-Pour of Richmond Hill

    Sierra Young of Kitchener

