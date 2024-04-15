Waterloo Region residents among group of 8 celebrating $1M lotto win

The odds have certainly shone in favour of a group of eight from Waterloo and York regions. The group won a MAXMILLIONS prize work $1 million in the Feb. 9 LOTTO MAX draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Little Short Store in Bridge Street in Waterloo.

The group members are:

Wandalee Logan of Waterloo

Jennifer McQuillin of Waterloo

Krista Winkler of Cambridge

Kristy Millington of Waterloo

Nancy Walls of Baden

Noor Kassim of Waterloo

Saeid Jafar-Pour of Richmond Hill

Sierra Young of Kitchener