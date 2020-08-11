KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are 25 active cases in the region as of Tuesday. Officials are also reporting two new resolved cases, for a total of 1,262 recoveries.

Waterloo Region has reported a total of 1,403 COVID-19 cases.

Two people are currently in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, according to the region. There is one active outbreak at A.R. Goudie LTC. It was reported on Aug. 3 after one resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Regional officials say their partners have performed 58,204 tests to date, an increase of 2,210 tests since Friday. Testing numbers are updated by the region on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The number of deaths in Waterloo Region remains unchanged at 119.

Ontario reported only 33 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest number of new infections since March 18.

The province has a total of 40,194 lab-confirmed cases on COVID-19.