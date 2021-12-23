Waterloo Region reports record number of new COVID-19 cases

Waterloo Region reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, adding 232 more.

The previous record was 180 cases, back on Jan. 6.

Of the new cases, 227 were reported in the past 24 hours, while the rest were added to previous days' totals.

Thursday's update brings the number of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region to 22,775 to date, including 21,319 recoveries and 312 deaths.

Active infections rose by 102 on Thursday, now sitting at 1,049. Active cases were last over 1,000 on Jan. 15.

There are 19 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in area hospitals, including six in ICUs.

There are 21 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

The breakdown of variants of concern is as follows:

3,126 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

4,009 are the Delta variant

44 are the Omicron variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed.

A total of 1,023,207 vaccine doses have been administered in Waterloo Region to date. Of the eligible population aged five and older, 85.49 per cent have received one dose, while 79.96 per cent have two doses.

As for the entire population, 80.95 per cent have one dose and 75.78 per cent have two doses.

The region has also given 96,327 booster shots to date.

Ontario also set a record for new cases on Thursday, reporting 5,790 more. The province's seven-day rolling average is now up to 4,001. Last week, it was 1,674.

The province's positivity rate is at 16 per cent, the highest rate ever.

Of the new infections reported Thursday, 1,398 cases involved people who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 4,392 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

To date, Ontario has reported 667,353 COVID-19 cases, including 624,801 recoveries and 10,140 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto