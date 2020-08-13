KITCHENER -- Health officials in the Region of Waterloo reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the region now sits at 1,411. There were no new recoveries reported on Thursday, keeping the total of resolved cases at 1,263.

The number of active cases in Waterloo Region increased to 29.

Two people are in hospital. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 119. There hasn't been a death from COVID-19 reported in the region since July 17.

One outbreak in the region remains active at A.R. Goudie LTC. It began on Aug. 3 after one resident tested positive for the virus. No other cases have been reported in the home.

Ontario is reporting 78 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but said that number could be underestimated. Provincial health officials said data from Toronto wasn't available from Wednesday.

The provincial total of COVID-19 cases sits at 40,367.