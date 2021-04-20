KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported another 134 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

That's the highest increase since Jan. 14, when officials reported another 144 cases in the region.

There have been 13,430 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region to date, including 12,485 recoveries and 247 deaths.

Active cases also jumped Tuesday to 679, the highest number since Jan. 24 when there were 724.

A total of 1,225 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern. Of those, 40 are confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant, one is the B.1.351 and one is the P.1 variant.

There are 43 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including 21 in the ICU, according to the region's COVID-19 dashboard.

There are 27 active outbreaks in the region.

So far, the region's COVID-19 testing partners have performed 451,589 COVID-19 tests.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate now sits at 5.6 per cent. The reproductive rate dropped slightly to 1.0 as of Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Ontario officials reported 3,469 more COVID-19 cases.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the province to 424,911, including 374,213 recoveries and 7,757 deaths.

There are 42,941 active COVID-19 cases in Ontario right now.