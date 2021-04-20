KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's medical officer of health isn't planning on issuing a Section 22 order forcing businesses with COVID-19 cases to shutdown.

Both Peel and Toronto announced Tuesday that workplaces with five or more recent COVID-19 cases would need to shut down for at least 10 days to slow the spread of the disease.

“The spread of COVID-19 is extremely high in regions such as Peel, and we need to exercise the utmost diligence with public health practices in all workplace settings in Waterloo Region," an emailed statement from Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said. "Spread of COVID-19 in workplaces is most commonly seen between employees and associated with factors such as lack of masking and distancing, especially during breaks, lunch or carpooling.”

The orders in Toronto and Peel will come into effect on Friday.