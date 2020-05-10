WATERLOO -- The Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus as of Sunday morning.

This brings the total number of cases in the area up to 932 as the death toll sits at 102.

There are now 479 resolved cases in the region, up from 454 that were reported Saturday. The number makes up just over half of all cases in the area.

The number of outbreaks at long term care and retirement homes continues to sit at 10.

Forest Heights has reported 166 cases in residents, 65 in staff, and 45 deaths.

Trinity Village has the next highest numbers with 44 cases in residents, 43 in staff, and 14 deaths.

Of the cases in Waterloo Region, 529 have been attributed to facility outbreaks, 205 to community spread, and 158 to close contact.

Public health reports 22 percent cases in people over 80, 29 per cent in healthcare workers, and 60 per cent in women.

On Sunday, Ontario health officials recorded the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March.