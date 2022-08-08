Waterloo region organization aiding Hockey Canada with sexual assault training workshop

Hockey Canada has turned to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASCWR) for help in training its athletes and staff to end sexual violence.

The move comes following revelations of how Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual violence involving players.

“There’s a huge need for these conversations to happen,” said Jacob Pries, project facilitator of male allies program with SASCWR. “Giving guys the tools to understand their role in preventing sexual violence… how they can call out their teammates or coaches.”

The two-hour training program comes with the goal of ending sexual violence in sports culture.

Hockey Canada reached out to SASCWR in June to provide mandatory training for all of its players and staff; one part of Hockey Canada’s commitment to address challenges facing the organization and sport, as laid out it in its Action Plan meant to address toxic behaviour on and off the ice.

Pries said they’ve been working with Calgary Communities Against Sexual Abuse to offer “leading by example” workshops to Hockey Canada over the summer.

They’ve had 19 sessions so far with about 380 athletes, including those part of the national junior hockey team ahead of the world championship set to start in Edmonton this week.

“[It’s] doing things like making jokes about rape in the locker room how that helps normalize sexual violence, and why it’s important to call that out,” said Pries.

It’s not the first time the support centre has worked with sports organizations. They’ve been educating athletes through their male allies program and the Ontario Hockey League onside program for years.

“We know a lot of the players haven’t had a lot of conversations about consent or how they can be leaders in their community to prevent sexual violence, so I think they’re looking for more conversations about these things,” said Pries.

Pries says while this training is a powerful tool there is still more that needs to be done.

“In the short term it’s a good first step, but again, the stuff we’re covering with the athletes is very much the introduction. There’s so much more we need to unpack with players,” said Pries.

He said everyone has a responsibility to be allies in the work to end sexual violence.