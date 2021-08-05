WATERLOO -- Waterloo Region logged 16 new COVID-19 infections in Thursday's update as hospitalizations and active cases decreased slightly.

The latest cases bring the region's total to 18,461, including 18,020 resolved infections and 283 deaths.

The total case count only rose by 15 due to a data cleanup.

Active cases dropped by eight in the past 24 hours, down from 151 to 143.

Hospitalizations also decreased in Thursday's update, down from 19 to 15. Of those, 10 are receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

Two more COVID-19 outbreaks were declared in the past day. There are now 10 active outbreaks across Waterloo Region.

Another nine infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases, bringing the total number of variant cases to 4,776.

Waterloo Region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,121 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

96 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1, 281 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

257 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, health partners in the region administered 3,181 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Wednesday, bringing the total number of jabs put into arms to 776,426.

More than 72 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, while 83.38 per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose.

Province-wide, the daily case count jumped back above the 200 mark. Health officials confirmed 213 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average now sits at 198, a spike from 165 at this time last week.

With files from CTV Toronto.