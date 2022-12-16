Waterloo region hits grim milestone in COVID-19 deaths

Public health says four more people with COVID-19 have died in Waterloo Region in the last week, bringing the region to the grim milestone of 500 recorded COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

In a statement to CTV News, the region’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said: “This is a reminder of the significance of the pandemic, and the impact COVID-19 can have, especially on those who are at high risk due to age or underlying medical conditions. Although COVID-19 trends have fluctuated up and down in the last months, COVID-19 has continued to circulate at relatively high levels. Immunity wanes over time, so it’s important that people get boosted with the fall/ winter bivalent vaccine 3-6 months after their last dose or infection. It is the strongest tool we have reduce the chances of severe outcomes due to COVID-19 .”

As for hospitalizations, the region says 45 people are currently receiving medical treatment for COVID-19 and three of them are in intensive care.

The dashboard also shows 14 active outbreaks in the region, an increase of seven over the last week. One is at Grand River Hospital, and 13 are in long-term care or retirement homes. As of Friday, new outbreaks had been declared in one unit at Luther Village on the Park Sunshine Centre, Columbia Forest LTC, Chartwell Elmira RR, and The Village at University Gates LTC. Two units are dealing with COVID-19 at Cobble Creek Retirement Home, and three at Parkwood Mennonite Suites Retirement Home.

Zahid Butt, an infectious disease epidemiologist said it’s the public responsibility to protect others “who are more vulnerable to COVID-19.”

“I think there needs to be some restrictions that need to be brought back to prevent these outbreaks in Long Term Care Homes.”

Wastewater surveillance, which was last updated on the website on Dec. 10, remains elevated. The region says the Omicron variant is still dominant but there is “evidence of several key mutations increasing.”

Meanwhile, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said influenza cases are on the decline, following an earlier than expected start to the typical flu season.

However, Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, the Assoc. Medical Officer of Health said it doesn’t mean we’re in the clear yet.

“We still have to climb down that mountain, and that still means there is still a lot of activity when it comes to flu,” Dr. Tenenbaum said. “There’s still a lot of virus in the community, a lot of cases in the community, and it isn’t time yet to relax our precautions.”