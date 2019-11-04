

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Three Kitchener man are facing charges after a drug investigation turned up three kilograms of suspected meth.

The months-long investigation began in June, but on Nov. 1, investigators arrested a man in Milton and seized two kilograms of the suspected meth.

Two other men were arrested in Kitchener. Police then executed search warrants at residences around Kitchener and Waterloo.

They were on:

Strasburg Road, Kitchener;

Wellington Street North, Kitchener;

Cavelletti Court, Waterloo;

and Northlake Drive, Waterloo

During those search warrants, police seized another kilogram of suspected meth, several ounces of suspected cocaine and a small amount of suspected fentanyl.

They also seized a Taser, about $10,000 in cash and three vehicles.

Three Kitchener men, aged 47, 53 and 53, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as a number of other charges.

They haven't been identified.