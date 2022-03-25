Waterloo Region COVID news: 15 in hospital, 8 active outbreaks

No deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Waterloo Region in the last week.

According to the region’s dashboard, 15 people with COVID-19 are in local hospitals, that’s two more than a week ago. Four of those patients are in ICU.

(Region of Waterloo)

The seven-day average test positivity rate in Waterloo Region sits at 15.1 per cent.

There are eight outbreaks in high-risk settings, three more than a week ago. Three of the current outbreaks are in congregate settings, a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities. There is one outbreak in a local hospital and four in long-term care/retirement homes.

(Region of Waterloo)

VACCINE UPDATE

Among Waterloo Region residents aged 5 and up, 88.8 per cent have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 85.6 per cent have received two doses and 50.4 per cent have also received a booster.

PROVINCIAL PICTURE

Ontario health officials report there are currently 667 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 161 patients in intensive care.

Friday’s hospitalizations case count marks an increase over the 661 reported on Thursday and the 611 reported on Wednesday.

The total number of patients in intensive care units across Ontario, on the other hand, marked a slight drop from 165 ICU total reported the day before.