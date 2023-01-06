Waterloo region COVID-19: Hospitalizations down, one new death reported

The number of people in Waterloo region hospitals with COVID-19 fell by 16 this week.

In its weekly dashboard update Friday, Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 36 COVID-19-positive patients in local hospitals. Six of those people are receiving care in the ICU, two more than last week.

The region also reported its 501st COVID-19-related death on Friday. The deceased is a man in his 100s.

There are 12 active outbreaks in settings tracked by public health.

Nine of the outbreaks are in long-term care and retirement homes. Two are in hospitals, and one is in a “congregate setting” – a category that includes group homes, shelters and correctional institutes.