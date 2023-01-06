Waterloo region COVID-19: Hospitalizations down, one new death reported
The number of people in Waterloo region hospitals with COVID-19 fell by 16 this week.
In its weekly dashboard update Friday, Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 36 COVID-19-positive patients in local hospitals. Six of those people are receiving care in the ICU, two more than last week.
The region also reported its 501st COVID-19-related death on Friday. The deceased is a man in his 100s.
There are 12 active outbreaks in settings tracked by public health.
Nine of the outbreaks are in long-term care and retirement homes. Two are in hospitals, and one is in a “congregate setting” – a category that includes group homes, shelters and correctional institutes.
Are Canadian bail rules tough enough? Experts weigh in
The Dec. 27 killing of an OPP officer has brought renewed scrutiny to Canada's bail system. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts who say the issue is far more complicated than just toughening up our bail laws, as critics are calling for.
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Health Canada confirms shortage of adult cold and flu medicine
Adult cold and flu medicines are in short supply across the country as drug manufacturers struggle to keep up with abnormally high demand, Health Canada has confirmed.
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
Prince Harry criticized by British military figures after claiming he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has drawn criticism from some security and military figures after claiming in his autobiography that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving for the British Army in Afghanistan.
Vaccine-derived polio virus detected in 2 Canadian wastewater samples
After initiating its own wastewater testing for polio last year, Canada has detected two samples of vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (VDPV2). No related illnesses have been reported in connection to that wastewater finding.
US$940 Mega Millions draw, 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history, to be held tonight
Lottery players in the U.S. whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly US$1 billion Mega Millions prize when a drawing is held Friday night.
Sentencing for sister after fatally stabbing her brother in 2021
A sentence has been handed down in the case of a sister fatally stabbing her younger brother south of London.
'Out of touch with reality' Advocates say policy that allows LTC homes to evict residents has to change
There’s a movement afoot to have a provincial policy changed that some say pressures long term care homes to evict residents if they’re in hospital and haven’t used their rooms due to medical absence.
Slow uptick for new prescription-writing capabilities at pharmacies, but they’re ready
It’s been nearly a week since the province granted pharmacies an expanded scope to prescribe medication for a handful of minor ailments an effort to streamline healthcare while also reducing the burden on the entire system.
'Butter tart bandit' arrested related to downtown grocery store break-ins
The suspect who is being referred to as the ‘butter tart bandit’ has been arrested related to thefts at a downtown Windsor grocery store.
CBSA seizes US$32,000 in undeclared cash at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
A traveller was stopped at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel with US$32,000 in undeclared cash, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.
'Enough is enough' Police associations call for change in the justice system
After the killing of five police officers in the past four months, some of the largest police associations in the country are calling for a change in the criminal justice system.
Barrie woman remains in custody 5 weeks after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
A Barrie woman arrested after three pedestrians were struck and seriously injured near the Sadlon Arena remains behind bars five weeks after the collision.
Innisfil woman loses hundreds of dollars in puppy scam
Police warn residents to be wary about buying pets online after an Innisfil resident lost hundreds of dollars in a puppy scam.
Northern Ont. brothers being hailed as heroes for saving life of toddler
What started as a trip into Sudbury to see a movie turned into two brothers from Manitoulin Island being hailed as heroes for saving the life of a two-year-old at a restaurant along the way.
Butcher’s daughter from the Sault leads veganism charge
January often sees people change their diet to honour new year’s resolutions and this year, a U.K.-based campaign to convince people to try veganism has an interesting tie to northern Ontario.
Ottawa LRT closure to extend into weekend, officials say
Officials say the work to repair Ottawa's LRT line after freezing rain Wednesday night is expected to continue into the weekend after efforts to remove ice caused further damage.
Four new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa
Four more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19, while he number of residents in hospital with an active case of COVID-19 has spiked to start the new year.
Labour market kept roaring to end off the year with 104,000 jobs added in December
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
Former Ontario teacher, COVID-19 commentator facing new set of misconduct allegations
Ryan Imgrund, a former teacher in Ontario who gained a significant social media following for his COVID-19 commentary over the course of the pandemic, is facing a second set of professional misconduct allegations, according to the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT).
OPP looking into complaints made against Ford government over Greenbelt development
Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to look into complaints made against the Doug Ford government regarding its plans to develop the Greenbelt in order to determine if it warrants a full blown investigation.
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
Montreal man found dead near border was trying to reach family in U.S.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) say a man found dead near the border was attempting to cross into the U.S. to reach a family member when he died. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Fritznel Richard from Montreal.
Quebec woman returned from ISIS detention camp in Syria granted bail
A Quebec woman facing terrorism charges after returning to Canada from a detention camp in northeastern Syria last October has been granted bail. The details of Oumaima Chouay's bail hearing or the reasons for her release Friday by a Quebec court judge are under a publication ban.
'An electric atmosphere in the Maritimes': Event lead says World Juniors a success
Team Canada won gold in Halifax Thursday night -- defeating Czechia 3-2 in a dramatic final game at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. Grant MacDonald, the local event lead for the tournament, says it was not only a great night, but a great couple of weeks for the Maritime region.
Cases of Omicron sub-variant 'Kraken' emerging in Atlantic Canada
Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are now reporting cases of the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, reflecting a spread being reported south of the border.
Nova Scotia to spend $2 billion to improve highways, bridges by 2030
Nova Scotia has announced it will spend $2 billion over the next seven years to improve the province’s highways, bridges and ferry infrastructure.
'Hope for the best': Manitoba woman stuck in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence
A Manitoba woman trapped in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence says she is trying to stay calm and optimistic while waiting for their flight out of the country.
Manitoba cabinet minister not seeking re-election in fall
Another Progressive Conservative MLA has announced they will not be seek re-election in the provincial election this fall.
Armed suspects arrested at Winnipeg mall, transit bus: police
The Winnipeg Police Service was kept busy on Thursday evening, responding to a report of a woman armed with a gun at a local mall, and a separate report of a man holding a knife on a transit bus.
Calgary flight to Mazatlán cancelled amid ongoing violence in western Mexico
At least one flight from Calgary to Mazatlán, Mexico, has been cancelled amid ongoing violence in the region following the arrest of drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzmán López.
Calgary police investigate southwest shooting
Calgary police are at the scene of a fight in the southwest and have confirmed that firearms were involved.
Parks Canada closes public parking at Moraine Lake Road
High demand for parking at a popular area near Lake Louise has forced officials to make a difficult decision.
Man who killed Métis hunters gets life with no chance of parole for 13 years
A judge has sentenced an Alberta man convicted of killing two Métis hunters to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years. Anthony Bilodeau was found guilty in May of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal and manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom.
'Not a lot we can do,' says Alta. family sheltering at resort amid violence in western Mexico
An Edmonton-area family on vacation in western Mexico said they still felt safe Friday morning, although violence in the surrounding region was skewing the certainty of their future plans.
B.C. reopening 20 emergency operations centres as hospitalizations surge
The B.C. government is reactivating 20 emergency operations centres across the province in preparation for an expected increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
Semi-truck rollover blocks onramp from Hwy. 99 to Hwy. 17 in Delta
Emergency crews are responding to a semi-truck rollover in Delta, B.C., that blocked an onramp from Highway 99 southbound to Highway 17 eastbound Friday afternoon.
NEW | 'We don't know what's going to happen': B.C. woman waiting out cartel violence in Mexico
A Victoria woman who is vacationing in the Mexican resort city of Mazatlan says an uneasy calm has fallen over the city following an explosion of street violence after the arrest of an alleged drug cartel leader.