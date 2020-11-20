KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region could be moving into a zone with more restrictions on Monday, but officials said that the move could come even earlier.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said during a Friday media briefing that the decision will be up to the province, but that she and the region supported a move to the red "control" zone.

"We await confirmation from the province on this change today and whether it may come in effect sooner than Monday," she said. Redman said that the province could provide an update to the tier change as soon as Friday afternoon.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang also said that she had recommended that the province escalate Waterloo Region to the red "control" zone. Key COVID-19 indicators have already passed thresholds that would place the region there.

The region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows that the positivity rate and reproductive rate are over the limits laid out in the orange "restrict" tier. Dr. Wang also said that the region's weekly incidence rate had reached 60 cases per 100,000, a number more than 50 per cent higher than the threshold for the red zone.

Toronto, Hamilton and the regions of York, Peel and Halton are currently in the fourth category, the “red zone,” of the province’s five-tier framework meant to guide COVID-19 restrictions. CTV News Toronto has learned that Durham Region and Waterloo may join that list.

The rapid escalation in the region demonstrates how quickly cases have surged in recent weeks: the region saw more than 10 per cent of its total cases reported in the last week alone.

On Monday, the region moved from the yellow to the orange tier after originally being placed in the province's lowest green tier.

Nationally, models shared Friday showed that Canada could see as many as 60,000 cases of COVID-19 per day by the end of the year if people increase their number of contacts through the cooler weather.

