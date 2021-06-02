KITCHENER -- Students in Waterloo Region won't be heading back to the classroom before the end of this school year.

Premier Doug Ford, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Health Minister Christine Elliott announced all schools across Ontario will remain closed this month at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Classrooms will stay closed until the fall.

Modelling released by Ontario health officials last month showed reopening schools could result in a six to 11 per cent spike in COVID-19 cases.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this story continues below.

Schools across the province closed in April.

"It's really tough on kids to not know if we're going back or not," parent Holly Sabara said.

Teachers said planning for the rest of the school year has been difficult, since they don't know where they'll be teaching.

Patrick Etmanski with the Waterloo Region branch of the OECTA said Wednesday's announcement comes a little too late for everyone.

"Our parents and everybody involved, all the people who work in schools, who have kids, have to deal with daycare issues and so forth to try and get ready for another transition," he said. "It's really not fair to leave it this late."

Modelling released by Ontario health officials last month showed reopening schools could result in a six to 11 per cent spike in COVID-19 cases.

With files from CTVNewsToronto.ca