KITCHENER -- The snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada has ended for Waterloo Region and most of Wellington County.

Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow was expected to fall from Monday into Tuesday across portions of Southern Ontario.

The agency says the first round of precipitation would begin Monday morning and see up to five centimetres of snow by the early afternoon.

This was followed by heavier snow in the evening and into Tuesday morning. An additional 15 to 20 centimetres was expected during this period.

Environment Canada initially warned those in Waterloo Region, Guelph, Erin, Southern and Northern Wellington County, Mount Forest, and Arthur that travel conditions may quickly deteriorate over this time period.

On Tuesday morning just before 7 a.m., the warning was called off for the affected areas except Mount Forest, Arthur, and Northern Wellington County.

The snow is expected to heavily affect visibility as well as the safety conditions of roads, highways, walkways, and parking lots.