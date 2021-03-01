KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health added another 42 COVID-19 cases to the region's total on Monday, bringing that number to 10,744.

That includes 10,094 resolved cases, a number which rose by 45 the same day, and 227 deaths.

Taking into account all those numbers, there are 407 active cases in the region. That number has increased by nearly a third since Feb. 20, when there were just 313 active cases.

According to the region's online dashboard, seven more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday. That brings the number in hospital to 41, up from 34 on Sunday, including six people who are getting care in the ICU.

There are currently 24 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region. They're categorized as follows:

Seven at congregate settings

Five at workplaces

Five at LTCs and retirement homes

Four at schools

Two at hospitals

One at an independent living setting

Across the province there were more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Monday, which was the fewest number of cases reported since Friday.

To date, Ontario has had 301,839 lab-confirmed cases, including 284,283 recoveries and 6,986 deaths.

There have been 535 cases that have been identified as the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the U.K. There have been 27 cases of the variant B.1.351, which was first found in South Africa, and three P.1 variants, which was first found in Brazil.

The province says it has administered 704,695 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since late December. More than 263,000 people are considered fully vaccinated, having received both their first and second shots.