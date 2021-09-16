Waterloo Region adds 35 new COVID-19 cases

Waterloo -

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The latest infections bring the number of lab-confirmed cases to 19,347, including 18,846 resolved infections, 204 active cases and 293 deaths.

The total number of infections only increased by 34 on Thursday due to a data cleanup.

Of the new cases reported on Thursday, 15 are among people aged 20 to 29.

Hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions remain unchanged from Wednesday's report, still sitting at eight and six respectively.

There are currently five active COVID-19 outbreaks across Waterloo Region.

No new variant of concern cases were confirmed in Thursday's update.

Waterloo Region has reported 6,095 variant cases. The region's breakdown is as follows:

3,128 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

2,586 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, health partners across Waterloo Region administered 1,189 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Wednesday, bringing the total number of jabs put into arms to 843,147.

More than 81.4 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated and 87.66 per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose.

Among Waterloo Region's entire population, 70.14 per cent is fully vaccinated and 75.48 per cent have received at least one dose.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 864 new COVID-19 cases province-wide.

Of the new infections logged Thursday, 655 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown and 209 infections involved fully vaccinated people.

Thursday's update brings Ontario's total case load since the pandemic began to 577,253.

With files from CTV Toronto.