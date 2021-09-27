Waterloo Region adds 14 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Waterloo -

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, the region has now confirmed 19,603 COVID-19 cases, including 19,136 resolved infections and 298 deaths. The total case load only increased by 13 on Monday due to a data cleanup.

Of the latest infections, two are among children nine or younger and three are among youth 10 to 19.

There are currently 164 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region.Hospitalizations rose by one in Monday's update, up to nine. There are five people receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

Two COVID-19 outbreaks were declared resolved in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of active outbreaks down to 10.

Another 19 infections were confirmed as the Delta variant in Monday's report.

The breakdown of Waterloo Region's 6,352 lab-confirmed variant of concern cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

2,843 are the Delta variant

263 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, health partners across the region have now administered 858,415 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 2,632 jabs put into arms over the weekend.

More than 83.3 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated and 88.8 per cent have received at least one dose.

Across Waterloo Region's entire population, 71.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 76.46 per cent have received at least one dose.

Province-wide, 613 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average of new cases now sits at 621, down from 710 last Monday.

Of the new infections, 454 were among people who were either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown.

The province has now confirmed 584,541 COVID-19 cases and 9,704 deaths since the pandemic began.

With files from CTV Toronto.