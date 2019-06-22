

The community came together for “Waterloo’s toughest cookie” Abigayle Lobsinger.

Local residents were in attendance at the “Come Together for Abigayle” event at Maxwell’s in Waterloo Saturday afternoon.

Lobsinger has been suffering from neuroblastoma, a form of cancer, since she was three years old.

Since April, her family was forced to pay for parts of her treatment out of pocket due to changes in OHIP Plus.

“When I saw the story it broke my heart,” said event organizer Ed Ringwald. “No little child should even have to go through cancer.”

Ringwald saw CTV Kitchener’s previous coverage of Lobsinger and decided to something to help out.

“I contacted all my music friends,” he said. “In less than 24 hours I had ten acts who said yes we’ll do it.”

The music, dancing, bbq, prizes, and more at the event were all donated from the community.

“To reach out to us and do something like this for our family shows how special of a person Ed is,” said Kevin Lobsinger, Abigayle’s father. “It shows how big his heart is.”

Kevin says that after the CTV Kitchener coverage, Abigayle was issued an ODSP card which covers her nutritional supplements.