A six-year-old girl who is fighting a rare and aggressive form of cancer is getting some relief.

Abigayle Lobsinger’s family says they were forced to pay for parts of her treatment out-of-pocket due to changes to OHIP+ that came into effect in April.

The girl was having trouble maintaining weight while she underwent treatment and was prescribed a food supplement by a doctor. The cost of that food was about $400 each week.

“She never complained. She has never asked, ‘Why me?’” said Abigayle’s dad, Kevin Lobsinger, at the time.

On May 17, her father, the local health integration network is stepping up to provide coverage for the supplement.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health told CTV that families that are missed under the OHIP+ umbrella can instead apply for the Trillium Drug Program or the Ontario Drug Benefit Program for eligible drugs.

He also said at the time that the type of food supplement that Lobsinger needs hadn’t been covered under OHIP+ in more than 15 years.

The Waterloo-Wellington LHIN says it couldn't speak to the specifics of the case, but did provide the following statement:

"Here at the WWLHIN, our paediatric care coordinators work closely with families to provide children the health care and supports they need at home. Children who require the care of a registered health professional in the home are eligible for an Ontario Drug Benefit card that covers the costs of medications and supplements for the duration of their in-home services.”