WATERLOO -- A Waterloo priest has been suspended because of a substantiated allegation of professional misconduct, according to the Diocese of Hamilton.

Father Frank Freitas was suspended on July 13. The diocese hasn't provided any more details about the circumstances leading to the suspension.

“On July 15, 2020, Parishioners of St. Michael Waterloo and members of St. John Paul II Student Centre received a message from His Excellency, Bishop Crosby, OMI, to inform them that Father Frank Freitas has been suspended from all priestly ministry as a result of a substantiated allegation of professional misconduct," a statement from Monsignor Murray Kroetsch, the officials spokesperson for the Diocese of Hamilton said in part. "The suspension took effect on July 13, 2020."

The parish's YouTube channel showed Father Freitas leading online services on July 12, the day before his suspension came into effect.

The statement from the diocese said Monsignor Earl Talbot will be the administrator of St. Michael Parish and the St. John Paul II Student Centre starting Monday until a new pastor is assigned to the parish in the fall.

"We ask for prayers for Father Freitas and for those who have been harmed by his actions," Monsignor Kroetsch's statement added.

The diocese said it's an internal investigation.

Waterloo regional police said they're not investigating Father Freitas at this time.