KITCHENER -- Waterloo is creating even more space for residents to dine al fresco by closing another city street to make way for patio seating.

Princess Street will be closed to all vehicle traffic between King and Dorset streets starting on Thursday for a two-month period.

The city also plans to add picnic tables to the area to help create a people-friendly space and allow restaurants to extend dining onto the street.

The news comes after the city previously announced plans to close Willis Way from the rainbow crosswalk to Caroline Street for the same reason.

“When businesses saw what was happening on Willis Way, they quickly reached out to suggest another great opportunity on Princess," said Ward 7 Councillor Tenille Bonoguore in a news release in part.

The closure of Willis Way will begin on Wednesday and last for two months.

“We are creating another new people-friendly space in the core, where people can enjoy the warm summer months and support local business – all with appropriate distancing.”

Over the weekend, Guelph also experimented with extended outdoor dining.

There the city closed off some of its downtown streets and created a dining district, moving picnic tables onto the roadways.

Last month, Stratford launched an outdoor dining project to allow restaurants to serve more patrons.