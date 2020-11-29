KITCHENER -- Waterloo Park will be looking a lot brighter all the way until the New Year thanks to a number of displays.

The ‘Wonders of Winter – A Festival of Light’ officially opened on Saturday night and features more than 100,000 lights.

The annual event usually brings larger crowds but organizers say they had to reimagine it a bit this year due to the pandemic.

“We’ve though really carefully about how to design and how to layout the displays so that it would move people through the park and wouldn’t encourage many people to stop and gather,” said volunteer Lynne Taylor. “There are a couple of displays we couldn’t put up this year because they encourage people to stop and then collect in a crowd.”

All the events that usually run in collaboration with the Wonders of Winter have been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The displays will be up until January 1.