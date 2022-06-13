Waterloo park finally getting a makeover

A small park in Uptown Waterloo is getting a makeover.

City council announced Monday they had awarded a $1.3 million contract to allow landscaping work to begin in Alexandra Park.

The city purchased additional property in 2017 to expand the space located between Alexandra Street and William Street.

Alexandra Park in Uptown Waterloo. (Terry Kelly/CTV News)

The improvements will add more recreational space and amenities to the growing neighbourhood.

The city said environmental assessments and public consultation has been completed, paving the way for the next step.

They also released an initial rendering for the updated Alexandra Park.

The city expects the majority of the project to be completed by the end of the year.