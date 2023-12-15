Waterloo man facing sex charges

A 60-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested after a sexual assault investigation.

Waterloo regional police say the alleged offences, involving a female victim who was a youth at the time, happened in Waterloo and other regions in Ontario.

Gregory Paul Bauer was arrested on Thursday.

He’s been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and assault.

In a media release, the Special Victims Unit said it is “encouraging anyone with information, or other victims” to report it to police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8460. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police said Bauer’s next court date is Jan. 22, 2024.