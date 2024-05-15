Local theatre company celebrates a decade of art and activism

A local theatre company, Green Light Arts, is celebrating a milestone by preparing for its newest production. Their new play, Late Company, takes place one year after a tragedy, when two families sit down to dinner. The parents of a queer teenager, who died by suicide, connect with the parents of the boy who bullied their son.

The production reuniting real-life couple and co-founders of Green Light Arts to the stage, Carin Lowerison and Matt White – who haven’t performed together since 2006.

“You watch these very real people in this circumstance of this dinner and you can never take a side. They feel so real and flawed and relatable,” said Lowerison.

“Making theatre can be challenging and to be able to have found an audience in KW, my hometown, it’s been really rewarding,” said White.

Late Company marks the solo directorial debut of award-winning artist Kwaku Okyere.

“It’s really wonderful to now come back to this company and now be leading a project, a very large, ambitious project that we hope touches many community members and speaks to particularly the queer community here in Kitchener,” said Okyere.

Green Light Arts has high hopes for the future after celebrating ten years.

“I see a wonderful continuing trajectory for Green Light. I am really proud of what we’ve done and it’s been a lot of work, but extremely meaningful,” said Lowerison.

The play tackles tough topics like homophobia, depression and suicide and therefore, it is recommended for audiences aged 13 and up. Late Company will run from May 16 to 26.

Tickets can be found online.