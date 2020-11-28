KITCHENER -- Fire officials are estimating the cost of damage for a fire at an abandoned house in Waterloo to be around $500,000.

Emergency crews were called to the incident in the area of Columbia and Albert streets just after 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Three firetrucks arrived at the incident and Waterloo regional police forensic units were also seen at the residence.

No injuries have been reported.

Police tape has been put around the residence as officials say the incident is under review.