WATERLOO -- A Waterloo woman was told to cut her grass by city bylaw officials, even though she says she was letting it grow, for a good reason.

Jacqui Alac didn’t cut her lawn of her home Brendawood Crescent on for the entire month of May.

"The dandelion stems were pretty tall. So they were definitely over the 6 inches,” said Alac.

Alac says she was participating in ‘No Mow May,’ a month long campaign that encourages people to avoid mowing their lawns, to help bees and other pollinators.

“We’re doing it on purpose,” said Alac. “If that’s something mowing less frequently can raise awareness as well as provide that really important first source of food for the bee population that we should take part in that.”

Last week, Alac was handed a notice from city bylaw enforcement to mow her grass, and that she had until Tuesday to do it.

The city says they received several complaints about Alac’s lawn, and since the ‘No Mow May’ campaign was never mentioned to city council, bylaw officers were not aware.

“In order for us to be able to stand down on these types of community complaints, we would have to get directive from council. I think what’s likely going to happen is we’ll see this issue come before council prior to next spring,” said Shayne Turner, Waterloo’s Director of Municipal Enforcement Services.

According to Alana Pindar, a pollinator expert from the University of Guelph, it is vital for many flowers that we perceive as weeds, to be around when bees emerge from their nests in May.

"Some of these flowers, like the dandelions are the first food that’s available for pollinators and other insects. So it’s really important to leave them there,” said Pindar.

Alac maintains that she didn’t mean to upset her neighbours with the extra-long lawn.

“This isn’t a lack of pride of ownership of our property, it’s not a lot maintenance issue, we do take care of our property,” Alac said.

Alac did mow her lawn on the first day of June, when the campaign ended.

She is now suggesting lawn signs be provided for anyone taking part in ‘No Mow May,’ so neighbours know they are just trying to do their part for the environment.

The City of Waterloo is recognized as a bee city from Bee City Canada. City officials say the designation is because of their efforts to support native pollinators and their habitat.