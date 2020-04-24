WATERLOO -- The upcoming Canada Day festivities for the city of Waterloo will be held online.

City officials announced via news release Friday that, due to the current pandemic, the July 1 festivities will be taking a virtual format.

“It’s widely understood that when restrictions are eventually lifted it will be a slow and gradual process,” said Tim Anderson, Waterloo’s CAO. “Given the advance planning time it takes to run a community-wide event such as Canada Day, we felt it was prudent to announce now that we would not be staging an event at Waterloo Park.”

The city says they plan to launch an online celebration with a family focus and featuring local talent. Details are still being finalized.