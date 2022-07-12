Waterloo Brewing inks three year deal with Concordia Club's Oktoberfest

The biggest brewery in Waterloo Region will be supplying the beer for one of the area's most noteworthy Oktoberfest celebrations.

Waterloo Brewing announced on Tuesday, July 12 that they will be partnering with Concordia Club to be their Oktoberfest domestic beer, cider, and ready to drink provide for the next three years.

"There's something special about this partnership" said Waterloo Brewing representative Jim Manz in a news release. "Concordia Club is the original host of Kitchener-Waterloo's Oktoberfest, and Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's original craft brewer. It's a natural collaboration that speaks to the history of the community and our strong brewing heritage."

During the festival's annual meeting in April, new KW Oktoberfest president Allan Cayennesaid the goal this year is to return to as many in-person events as possible, while offering options for various comfort levels.

“It’s also a reflection of where we aspire to be as a festival,” said Cayenne. “I think Oktoberfest is something to be enjoyed by everyone. You don’t have to be German or have a German heritage. I certainly don’t, but what drew me to the festival is just getting to experience a different culture is really unique.”

Kitchener-Waterloo's Oktoberfest celebrations, which are the largest in the world outside Munich, Germany, are set to run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 15 this year.

Concordia Club events will kick off on Oct. 7.