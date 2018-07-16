

CTV Kitchener





A $450 million glass factory was scheduled to go to vote in Guelph on Monday night.

The Chamber of Commerce was in favour of the proposal, saying that the facility would create 400 jobs in the area.

The two million square foot plant would be built by Chinese company Xinyi Glass Holdings.

A petition was started against the proposed factory, citing water usage and traffic concerns.

A dry-use zoning by-law has been used as reason to reject the application, as well.

This comes after public outcry over the Nestle water-bottling plant in Aberfoyle has drummed up controversy in recent years over water usage.

The meeting was scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Parkwood Gardens Community Church in Guelph.