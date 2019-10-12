

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





CAMBRIDGE - A water main break caused road closures in Cambridge on Saturday.

Water Street was closed in both directions between Bruce Street and Main Street.

Waterloo Regional Police posted a picture of the flooded street around 6:20 a.m.

The City of Cambridge posted to Twitter around 5 p.m. saying crews had completed the water service repair.

The road is expected to be open by 6 p.m.