Water Street lives up to its name thanks to water main break
A water main break has caused road closures in Cambridge on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (@WRPSToday / Twitter)
Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 11:57AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 12, 2019 5:12PM EDT
CAMBRIDGE - A water main break caused road closures in Cambridge on Saturday.
Water Street was closed in both directions between Bruce Street and Main Street.
Waterloo Regional Police posted a picture of the flooded street around 6:20 a.m.
The City of Cambridge posted to Twitter around 5 p.m. saying crews had completed the water service repair.
The road is expected to be open by 6 p.m.