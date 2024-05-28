Warning issued in Waterloo Region after 35 overdoses and two deaths in three days

Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) has issued a community drug alert after a concerning trend.

The organization said 35 overdoses or drug poisonings were reported between May 23 and May 26.

They also said there were two suspected drug-related deaths.

The alert said the Kitchener Consumption and Treatment Services Drug Checking Program has detected Fentanyl and various Fentanyl analogues, Benzodiazepines, and Xylazine.

Substances of concern were red, orange, dark pink, green, and grey in colour.