

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A man and a woman are facing charges after a tense situation unfolded in Guelph.

Police there say the pair was wanted on outstanding charges including shoplifting, robbery and theft.

They were found at a hotel room in the north end of the city, but police say they refused to come out when police arrived on the morning of Nov. 7.

Police say they were then forced to hold the perimeter for six hours while they got an entry warrant.

In the meantime, the people inside the hotel called police dispatch, falsely reporting that an officer had been shot in downtown Guelph.

That call was made "in an attempt to draw officers away from the unit," a press release says.

By the early afternoon, police executed their entry warrant and arrested both people.

They recovered several pieces of stolen property in the process.

The Guelph man, 48, was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen goods, public mischief and breaching probation.

The woman, 43 and also from Guelph, was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen goods, public mischief and breach probation.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.