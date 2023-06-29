Wanted man turns himself in, Woodstock police say

Woodstock police say a man wanted for several charges has turned himself in.

On Thursday evening, Woodstock police said James Terrence Nelson Sanderson was arrested after turning himself into police.

He was wanted for the charges dating back to March 2023 and November 2022, relating to incidents involving assault, sexual assault and breach of recognizance, according to police.

Police issued a notice on Wednesday that he was wanted.

He will appear in court on Friday.