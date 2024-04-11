KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Wanted man known to frequent Cambridge area

    Ontario Provincial Police provided a photo of Colin Palmer, a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)
    A Canada wide warrant has been issued for a man known to frequent the Cambridge, Hamilton, and Six Nations Reserve areas.

    Ontario Provincial Police are looking for 46 year-old Colin Palmer after they said he breached his day parole.

    He is serving a two year, ten month sentence for two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    He is described as a 5’9” white man, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

    Police say also has several tattoos including a Fighting Irish Leprechaun skeleton on the back of his neck, Native artwork of a bird on his upper left arm, and two words on his left forearm.

