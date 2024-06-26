KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Wanted man arrested in Ohsweken, Ont.

    A photo of Bryce Saunders provided by the Ontario Provincial Police. (Courtesy: OPP) A photo of Bryce Saunders provided by the Ontario Provincial Police. (Courtesy: OPP)
    A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Ohsweken after spending months on the run.

    Ontario Provincial Police said 22-year-old Bryce Saunders went missing on September 13, 2023 while serving a sentence of three years and 10 months for possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, break and enter, possession of a weapon and two counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

