Wanted man arrested in Ohsweken, Ont.

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Ohsweken after spending months on the run.

Ontario Provincial Police said 22-year-old Bryce Saunders went missing on September 13, 2023 while serving a sentence of three years and 10 months for possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, break and enter, possession of a weapon and two counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking.