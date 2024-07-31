KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Wanted Guelph man arrested for driving while prohibited

    One of the new marked hybrid Guelph police cars. (@GuelphPolice) One of the new marked hybrid Guelph police cars. (@GuelphPolice)
    Guelph Police arrested a wanted man after he was spotted driving in the Dawson Road area.

    Police said the man was spotted behind the wheel around 11:59 a.m. Tuesday. Officers recognized him for his multiple driving prohibitions.

    During the arrest, they discovered he was also wanted for a separate theft.

    The 39-year-old man has been charged with three counts of operate conveyance while prohibited, driving while under suspension and theft under $5,000.

