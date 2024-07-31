Wanted Guelph man arrested for driving while prohibited
Guelph Police arrested a wanted man after he was spotted driving in the Dawson Road area.
Police said the man was spotted behind the wheel around 11:59 a.m. Tuesday. Officers recognized him for his multiple driving prohibitions.
During the arrest, they discovered he was also wanted for a separate theft.
The 39-year-old man has been charged with three counts of operate conveyance while prohibited, driving while under suspension and theft under $5,000.
