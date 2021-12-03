'Violence is completely unacceptable': WRDSB issues warning to students after large brawl

Police are investigating after a large brawl injured at least one student near a Kitchener high school.

Just after 11 a.m., on Thursday, police received a call from staff at Eastwood Collegiate Institute, who reported a physical altercation near the school.

According to Waterloo regional police, “two groups of students were involved in a fight involving a baseball bat and potentially other weapons.”

On Friday, students who attend the school told CTV news, belts, pieces of wood and furniture legs were used as weapons in the fight.

According to witnesses upwards of 20 kids were fighting, and another 30 were watching.

Many of them described the situation as a scary.

One male youth was taken to hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services.

According to police, he was treated for non-life threatening, minor injuries, and has since been released.

In a statement to CTV News, Waterloo Region District School Board said, “"we are very concerned as the incident was violent in nature.”

It went on to confirm some students of the school were involved and that the injured male also attends the school.

“Staff is working closely with the Waterloo Regional Police Service to address the situation. Violence is completely unacceptable and we hope that this incident is not repeated," it added.

Police confirm they were also called the day prior to the plaza just next door.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the report of a disturbance on Weber Street East near Montgomery Road in Kitchener. When they arrived several individuals fled and those who remained did not wish to make a report.

Business owners in the area told CTV News it was another fight involving students.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and no charges have been laid at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or believes they have information, is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.