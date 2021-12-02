Police investigating school brawl allegedly involving bat and other weapons

Kitchener -

Waterloo region police are investigating a reported school brawl that sent a teenage boy to hospital.

In a press release, officers were called to Eastwood Collegiate Institute in Kitchener at about 11 a.m. Thursday by school staff.

Two groups of students were reportedly involved in the fight that included a baseball bat and potentially other weapons.

The teen who was taken to hospital sustained minor injuries.

No further information was given at this time.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward or to call Crime Stoppers.