Vigils for Palestinians killed in Gaza held in Guelph and Kitchener

Dozens gathered in Guelph Sunday to honour the lives lost in Gaza over the past month.

Arab organizations around the city planned the event at city hall and offered a peaceful place for people to pray and mourn.

“The situation in Gaza is beyond horrific, beyond anything you can imagine,” one speaker said. “More than 11,000 innocent lives have been wiped out off the face of the earth.”

On Saturday, demonstrators marched as part of a silent vigil in downtown Kitchener organized by Waterloo Region Friends of Palestine.

"We continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza. This is a time to come together in our collective grief," organizer Laura Ashfield said in an email.

"Although this is a silent walk to honour and remember those who have been killed, this does not mean that we are staying silent about this genocide in our daily lives. We continue to advocate for a ceasefire and for humanitarian aid to be let into Gaza."