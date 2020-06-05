KITCHENER -- A video posted to social media shows a bird’s-eye-view of protestors at the KW Solidarity March for Black Lives Matter.

On Wednesday, thousands flooded the streets of downtown Kitchener protesting racism and police brutality.

A video posted to Facebook by Kyle Never-failes shows a view of the demonstrators from above.

The man who posted it says it was the view from his crane.

“The view from my crane today as the BLM protest is on the move earlier in downtown Kitchener,” the post on his account read.

There is a crane set up at the condo development right next to Victoria Park in downtown Kitchener.

On Thursday morning, police issued a statement, saying the protest was a peaceful one and confirming no charges were laid.

They said they were not able to offer a crowd estimate, but others suggested that the crowd may have been between 12,000 and 20,000 people.