Video released as police investigate Kitchener thefts

Regional police are releasing new video after multiple break-and-enter thefts in two Kitchener neighbourhoods.

Investigators say they want to speak to a suspect seen in photos released on social media Saturday.

Our Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft Team is continuing to investigate break-and-enter and theft reports in the Rosemount and Civic Centre neighbourhoods of Kitchener.



Investigators would like to identify and speak with the individual pictured in…

Police are looking into thefts in the Rosemount and Civic Centre neighbourhoods, with the latest break-in reported on Christmas Eve morning at a home in the Young and Weber Street East area.

They were told a suspect stole property from the home sometime between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.

It comes after investigators say at least seven victims in the Monterey Crescent area had their vehicles or sheds rummaged through on Dec. 15.

During that incident, a witness approached a female suspect who took off toward Applewood Avenue.

Numerous personal belongings were scattered throughout the area.