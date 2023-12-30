KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Video released as police investigate Kitchener thefts

    Waterloo regional police are looking to speak to this person in connection to several thefts. (X: @WRPSToday) Waterloo regional police are looking to speak to this person in connection to several thefts. (X: @WRPSToday)

    Regional police are releasing new video after multiple break-and-enter thefts in two Kitchener neighbourhoods.

    Investigators say they want to speak to a suspect seen in photos released on social media Saturday.

    Police are looking into thefts in the Rosemount and Civic Centre neighbourhoods, with the latest break-in reported on Christmas Eve morning at a home in the Young and Weber Street East area.

    They were told a suspect stole property from the home sometime between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.

    It comes after investigators say at least seven victims in the Monterey Crescent area had their vehicles or sheds rummaged through on Dec. 15.

    During that incident, a witness approached a female suspect who took off toward Applewood Avenue.

    Numerous personal belongings were scattered throughout the area.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News